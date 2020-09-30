Marvin LeGrand McBride

July 9, 1938 ~ September 27, 2020

Marvin LeGrand McBride, 82, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away September 27, 2020, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living. He was under the care of his loving family and Heritage Home Health & Hospice.

Marvin was born July 9, 1938, in Columbia, South Carolina, to William Wallace McBride and Nancy Breta Garn McBride. He grew up and attended schools in Columbia and graduated from Eau Claire High School. He then attended the University of Utah where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education and then his Master's Degree from the University of Oklahoma in Library Sciences.

On April 4, 1968, he married Roma Ester Bortotto in the Salt Lake City Temple. Marvin and Roma made their home in Paul, Idaho, where Marvin worked as a librarian for 17 years at West Minico Jr. High School. He also taught at Brigham Young University and Ricks College for a time and was Chief Librarian at the VA Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he served in various capacities through the years, including: serving as a missionary to the Southern States Mission, member of a Bishopric, ward organist, and working with the youth in the scouting program. He enjoyed scouting, and was an Eagle Scout. He was a coin and stamp collector. He helped others and recognized them and their accomplishments. His greatest joys came from being Grandpa and moving to Pocatello after retirement to live closer to them.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Roma McBride of Pocatello, ID; son, William (Stephanie) McBride of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Joyce (Tim) Pearson of Pocatello, ID; brother, Garn (Paula) McBride of Salt Lake City, UT; and 9 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Breta McBride; sisters, LaWanna McBride and Marjorie Nibley; and brothers, Don and Ralph McBride.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Cedar Hills Ward, 5425 Bannock Highway, Pocatello, Idaho, with Bishop Lewis Chandler officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Logan Cemetery.

