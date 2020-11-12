Marvin Ulrich

Monday Sep-29-1930 ~ November 4, 2020

Marvin was born on September 29, 1930 at Clover, Idaho to parents Edmund and Mary Ulrich. He was the youngest of nine children with six brothers and two sisters. He grew up in the Clover and Filer area.

He married his high school sweetheart, Laura Courtnay, on October 28, 1950. They were blessed with nine children, Dean(Carol), Marvin Louis Jr.(Magda), David(Robin), Eldon(Kathleen), Albert, Rita(Glenn) Hermann, Carl(Vee Ann Sattler), Leland(Lori), and Curtis.

Marvin is remembered by his family and others for his work on the farm, plus his involvement with the church, the Farm Bureau, and the Gideon`s Bible Society. He loved exploring the countryside around him as well as enjoying fishing and hunting. Marvin had a certain twinkle in his eye and smile, especially for those who knew him best.

He is survived by his children, 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his wife Laura, daughter-in-law Magda and grandson Spenser Ulrich.

The Funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave, in Burley on Saturday, November 14th at 11am. A graveside service for the family will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls at 3pm.

The family requests that you honor Marvin's memory through donations to The Gideon's Bible Society or Zion Lutheran Church.

For those attending the service, you are respectfully asked to wear masks in consideration of others and their families that they will return to.

The family expresses its appreciation to Highland Estates and their staff for the loving care given to our parents.

Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.