Mary Bunn

April 10, 1936 ~ November 22, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Loraine Wilson Bunn announce her passing on November 22, 2020 at her home.

Mary was born April 10, 1936 in Bruneau, Idaho to Roscoe and Zetta Wilson.

Mary served many patrons over the years at her bar establishments – The Alibi in Buhl, The Stockman's in Wendell, and the Snake River Lounge in Bliss. She was also a real estate owner of the Bliss Trailer Park in Bliss. She was also a member of the Bliss Chamber of Commerce for 20 years.

After retirement Mary enjoyed spending time attending grandchildren's sporting events, gardening and her favorite pastime was to visit with her many friends at the community "table of truth" at Ziggy's Express in Bliss.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children: daughter – Lee Ann (Danny) Mason of Wendell; daughter-in-law – Julie Goolsby of Twin Falls; her sons – Steve (Tonya) Goolsby and Jim (Diana) Goolsby all of Bliss; her brother – Frank (Suanna) Wilson of Los Angeles, California; and greatly missed by her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband – Bill Bunn; her sister – Eleanor Kerwin; and brothers - Harland Wilson and William Wilson.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.