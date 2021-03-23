Mary Louise Carpenter

March 21, 1936 - March 20, 2021

Mary Louise Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho, was born March 21, 1936 and passed away on March 20, 2021 after a long battle with dementia.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Shelley) Herr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; James Randy Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho; Wendy (Kenneth) Lundgren of Southport North Carolina; Gary (Andrea) Bradley of Frisco, Texas; and Terri Ann Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho. She also leaves behind grandchildren James, Joshua and Caitlin Herr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Kara Lundgren of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Amber (Douglas) Wheeler of Aledo, Texas; Brandon (Kayla) Lundgren of Virginia; Amanda Lundgren of the Republic of Georgia; Jessica (Case) Bradley of New Zealand; Melissa (Steven) Rodriguez and Tracy Cain of Goodyear, Arizona; Roman, Skyler and Sage Benevente; Alisha Carpenter, Cody (Annabel) Carpenter, Casey (Katherine) Carpenter; and great-grandchildren Korbynn, Garwin and Keerin Kelley, Caden, Caleb and Jasmin Carpenter, Mali, Alanna Roman, Noah Benevente, Brooke Cain, Dylan Rodriguez, Garrett and Kurt Wheeler, and Grace and Ava Lundgren.

She is also survived by a sister, Mollie (Dixon) of Woodinville, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carpenter, and daughter, Libby Carpenter. Mary Lou particularly enjoyed her weekly lunch club and involvement with Red Hat Society.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Twin Falls Transitional Care for their devoted care. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.