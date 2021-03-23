Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Louise Carpenter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Mary Louise Carpenter

March 21, 1936 - March 20, 2021

Mary Louise Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho, was born March 21, 1936 and passed away on March 20, 2021 after a long battle with dementia.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Shelley) Herr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; James Randy Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho; Wendy (Kenneth) Lundgren of Southport North Carolina; Gary (Andrea) Bradley of Frisco, Texas; and Terri Ann Carpenter of Twin Falls, Idaho. She also leaves behind grandchildren James, Joshua and Caitlin Herr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Kara Lundgren of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Amber (Douglas) Wheeler of Aledo, Texas; Brandon (Kayla) Lundgren of Virginia; Amanda Lundgren of the Republic of Georgia; Jessica (Case) Bradley of New Zealand; Melissa (Steven) Rodriguez and Tracy Cain of Goodyear, Arizona; Roman, Skyler and Sage Benevente; Alisha Carpenter, Cody (Annabel) Carpenter, Casey (Katherine) Carpenter; and great-grandchildren Korbynn, Garwin and Keerin Kelley, Caden, Caleb and Jasmin Carpenter, Mali, Alanna Roman, Noah Benevente, Brooke Cain, Dylan Rodriguez, Garrett and Kurt Wheeler, and Grace and Ava Lundgren.

She is also survived by a sister, Mollie (Dixon) of Woodinville, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carpenter, and daughter, Libby Carpenter. Mary Lou particularly enjoyed her weekly lunch club and involvement with Red Hat Society.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Twin Falls Transitional Care for their devoted care. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am truly blessed to have known MaryLou. She was always kind and I enjoyed working for her. She loved to tell me what the neighbors across the street were doing and was always inquisitive. What a fine lady!
Elaine K Bowman
March 28, 2021
Mary Lou was one of the best! She worked for my dad at LeMoyne Realty for a number of years. After she retired, we met for lunch a few time at Jakers. Her smile and quick wit always made my day. Prayers to your family.
Kayla Kelly
March 27, 2021
Dear Cousins! Your momma was always so kind, witty, full of good humor and those beautiful Mary Louise eyes! In 2016, My mom, Mail, my daughter, Annie, and I picked her up for a lunch date at Jake´s. We had such fun catching-up with Mary Louise! And I especially enjoyed a great laugh, when she cajoled me into increasing my speed on our way to lunch: "Deidre, if you don´t step-on-it we´ll miss our lunch reservation, and I am hungry!" Many blessings and love for you all! Deidre O´Leary Chadderdon
Cousin Deidre
March 26, 2021
SO SORRY TO LOOSE OF ONE OF OUR RED HAT SISTERS. MARY LOU WAS SUCH FUN AND KIND LADY. WE ALWAYS ENJOYED HER COMPANY AT THE GLITZY CHIX MEETINGS. RIP LOU, WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU.
CAROL KINSLOW
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results