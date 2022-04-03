Mary Frances (Phelps) Dallas

December 4, 1927 - October 7, 2021

Mary Frances (Phelps) Dallas, retired Professor Emeritus at Boise State University, passed away on October 7, 2021, at the age of 93 in Meridian, Idaho. She was born the youngest child of Glen and Gertrude Phelps on December 4, 1927, in Glendale, California. She attended Washington High School of Portland, Oregon, graduating in January of 1946. Mary then went on to Oregon State College for two years, after which she attended Oregon Medical School for three years, graduating in 1951 with her BSN. On August 16, 1952, she married Frank Roy Dallas, whom she loved until his death in early 2009. Mary went back to school at the University of Idaho, graduating in 1983 with a master of Education. Mary wore many hats over the years; mom, wife, grandma, great-grandma, Cub Scout den leader, Shoshone school board member, teacher, and nurse. Mary was a nurse at St. Benedict's Hospital in Jerome, Idaho from 1971 to 1975. She taught in the Licensed Practical Nursing program at Boise State from 1975 until her retirement. Mary was recognized for her dedication, service, and significant impact on BSU and the students she taught by being recognized as an emeritus professor.

Mary enjoyed any activity with family, hosting yearly Thanksgiving and Christmas family parties. She was an accomplished gardener, crafter, seamstress, and cook. She particularly enjoyed ushering at the Morrison Center. She was active in the Episcopal Church, as well as in Pearl Harbor Survivor groups. Mary was a proud supporter of her two sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and bonus grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Glen and Gertrude, brother Bill, and husband of 56 years Frank, a wounded Pearl Harbor Survivor.

She is survived by her two sons; Tom (Joyce) Dallas of Boise, Idaho, and Dan (Katherine) Dallas of Monte Vista, Colorado; four grandchildren, Erica (Jeremiah) Goodnight, Matthew Dallas, Mitchell Dallas, and Devin Dallas; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Brenton Goodnight; and two bonus grandchildren, Jordan and Race Baden. She will be remembered for her wit and dry sense of humor as well as her prowess in the kitchen. She demonstrated extreme toughness and grit and exemplified the ideals of a Phenomenal Woman.