Mary Goedhart

April 26, 1938 ~ December 12, 2020

Mary Goedhart, 82, formerly of Jerome, Idaho, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father in Stanwood, Washington surrounded by her loving daughters on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Mary was born in a village called Terkaple, province of Friesland, the Netherlands, to Sjoukje (Shirley) Kleefstra and Ids Sijbe Schaap on April 26, 1938. She was the fourth of five children. Mary immigrated to the United States with her parents and siblings when she was nine years old. They settled in the Norwalk, California area where her father was in the dairy business.

One evening while out with some Dutch friends, on a Thursday night in Paramount, Mary met Hugo Goedhart at the local ice-skating rink. Hugo "broke the ice" by asking about her racing skates. Their hearts melted into one when they were married on November 21, 1957. Knowing Hugo's milking experience, her father helped get the newlyweds started in the dairy business. Their first dairy was in Norwalk, California. Not long after that, they began growing their family by welcoming Shirley in 1959 and then twins Arlene and Jerry in 1962. In 1971, the Goedharts moved to Jerome, Idaho, and established their family dairy, which they ran for over 30 years. Mary loved tending to the baby calves and worked alongside her husband. During their early years in Jerome, Mary and Hugo were some of the first participating members of what has become the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

Mary was very creative and meticulous with any project that she set her hand to. She was a life-long seamstress – sewing for herself, growing children and grandchildren. Prior to moving to Idaho, she attended Richard's Beauty College and became a licensed cosmetologist. In her mid-fifties she developed an interest in oil painting when she took an introductory class in Jerome with some neighbor ladies. She continued with taking painting classes and eventually placed her paintings in the Jerome and Twin Falls County Fairs winning several ribbons. She painted a portrait of her parents where she was awarded "Best of Show."

Mary liked to keep busy. During the summers she took up gardening and canned and froze the fruits of her labor. In the winters Mary convinced Hugo to take up square dancing and they became active members of the "Buttons and Bows."

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother Fred.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Brian) Soderman of Stanwood, Washington and Arlene (Steve) Hettinga of Pixley, California; son, Jerry (Sherry) Goedhart of Parma, Idaho; grandchildren Heidi Goedhart and Harley (fiancé Diana Weil) Goedhart; step-grandchildren Steven (Amanda) Hettinga and their children Braxton and Maddilyn; Richard (Desiree) Hettinga and their children Kylee, Ryder, and Cyrus; Luke (Annie) Stills and their children Wyatt and Warren; Lane Stills; Lyle Morrison and his children Trapper and Tina; and Leon Morrison; sister Jennie Sytsma of Lynden, Washington; brothers Andy (Ria) Schaap of Clovis, New Mexico and Richard Schaap of Portales, New Mexico; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life service will be will held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Viewing before the service at 10:00 a.m. The Graveside Service will be at Jerome Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

The service can also be viewed by Live Stream; please visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Twin Falls Reformed Church.