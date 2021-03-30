Mary Louise Levings-Kestler

November 1, 1944 - March 13, 2021

Mary Louise Levings-Kestler of Filer Idaho passed away at the age of 76 on the evening of March 13, 2021 in Twin Falls Idaho with her children by her side. She was born to Louise and Martin Levings on November 1, 1944 on the Indian Reservation.

She married Ron Hevel in May of 1963 and later divorced. She married James "Jim" Kestler on October 2, 1969.

Her life was always full of adventure. Including race car driving, mechanics, hard worker at numerous jobs, family vacations, family camping trips, and being a grandma. She dabbled in some sports including bowling, darts, and playing pool. She played pool for 48 years and was on two different leagues. She loved to cook and would always be found cooking for anyone and everyone. She was a staple at the annual girl's campout. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone. Always had a smile on her face. She leaves behind a lot of friends and extended family. She always will be loved and missed.

She is survived by her four children, Melinda Hevel-Dean (Don), Niki Kestler, Kim Kestler (Mark Schiewe), and Jamie Kestler (Crystal). Nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, and her five siblings. Her BFF Karen Emery and her dogs Tobi and Tazz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James "Jim" Kestler, her son Raymond Hevel, her brother Ted Levings and two great grandchildren Marley and Liliana.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at the ICU unit for their care for our mom.

Graveside services will be April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. Officiated by Bud Liptrap.

"To the very first love of my life, MOM, we love you and will absolutely miss you every day of our lives." Jamie

Service are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Tributes & Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com