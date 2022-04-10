Mary Ann Manion

BURLEY - Mary Ann Manion, age 80, of Burley, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 12 noon Friday, April 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 11 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.