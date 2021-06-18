Menu
Mary Marguerite Wengert
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Mary Marguerite Wengert

April 25, 1962–June 15, 2021

Mary Marguerite Wengert, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Edward's Catholic Church.

Mary was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lincoln and Angie McGinnis. She attended St. Edward's Catholic School and Twin Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1980. In December 1981, she married Gary Wengert and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Gary's first duty station with the US Air Force). Over the next several years, the US Air Force moved Mary and Gary around from Las Vegas, Nevada (where they welcomed their first daughter, Jessica), to the Eifel Region in Germany, Fort Walton Beach, Florida (where they welcomed their second daughter, Chelsea), and finally North Pole, Alaska. Falling in love with The Last Frontier, the family of four made Alaska their official home.

Mary graduated from the University of Alaska with her Associate Degree and dedicated twenty years working for General Communications, Inc. She loved spending her Alaskan summers in her motorhome with friends and family, soaking up the sun that never sets. An avid gardener, Mary embraced the challenge of growing her own produce. From nurturing seedlings inside the warmth of her home to accomplishing a flourishing garden, of which the Moose and other wildlife were often very grateful.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, Angie and Lincoln McGinnis, and her oldest brother, Michael McGinnis.

Mary is survived by her husband Gary, and her two children: Jessica Warnement (Tim) and Chelsea Wengert (Conrad Schwartz); siblings: Patrick McGinnis (Valerie), Timothy McGinnis (Vickie), and Lee McGinnis (Elizabeth).

We would like to thank Harrison's Hope for their generous and compassionate hospice services during Mary's time at home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
ID
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary, we were so sorry to hear of your loss, please know we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Carl & Karen Southwood, Anderson Alaska
Work
July 5, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Michelle Lambert
Other
June 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
June 19, 2021
