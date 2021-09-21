Mason Charles Michael Adams

November 15, 2015 - September 17, 2021

Mason Charles Michael Adams, 15, passed away in Lincoln County, Idaho on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born on November 15, 2005, in Twin Falls, Idaho but had been a Rupert resident since he was three. Mason was an avid hunter and was always searching for the state record bull or a flock of birds. He loved to hunt. He was in the 10th grade at Minico High School and participated in welding and FFA.

He is survived by his parents, Heather & Verl Knight and Tony & Bonnie Adams. He is also survived by his sisters Courtney (Devon) Hodgerson, Ashley Duttlinger (Boston Taylor), Kelsee (Jose) Guiterrez, Ashley (Alek) Kekerovic, Nicole Adams (Eddie Resz), stepsister Kelby (Jasmine) Knight, and many nieces and nephews; his grandmother Helen Mort, bonus grandma Evelyn Endres; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles; grandpa Varl Knight Sr and a very special aunt Amber of Senatobia, Mississippi. Survivors also include the Sparks family and special friend Clayton Nelson. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Vickie Harkey, uncle Cory Blake, great grandfather Romans, great grandmother Romans, grandmother Norma Knight and great grandmother Maxine Harkey.

The family would like to thank the Studer family, Bradie Hart, Charlie Little, the Jiminez/Osterhout family, and most of all, the Heward Family. At the time of Mason's passing, he worked for Tyler Hanssen whom he loved dearly. Thank you Tyler.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.