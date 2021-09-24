Maura Nava de Cosio

November 21, 1949 - September 23, 2021

Surrounded by her children and husband of almost fifty-six years, Maura Nava Marrujo passed away peacefully in her home after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer on September 23, 2021. Maura was born in El Rancho Colorado, Jalisco, Mexico, on November 21, 1949, to Ambrosio Nava and Lucia Marrujo. Maura was the oldest of nine children.

In the fall of 1965, Maura married the love of her life, her biggest headache, and her life-long partner, Pedro Cosio Muñoz. Together they raised twelve children and were grandparents to forty-four grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Maura dedicated her life to her family. Her children were her biggest treasure.

Maura was a kind and compassionate woman with a contagious smile and a heart of gold. She was a warm and welcoming soul that loved to travel and cook. She spent her free time crocheting and listening to music, but her favorite pastime were the slot machines in Jackpot.

Maura spent her early years raising her children but spent the second part of her life running a small business, Taqueria Jalisco. Rain or shine you could find Doña Maura and her family recipes in the little taco bus on the west side of Jerome. There was no one who could duplicate her mole rojo, her pozole, or her salsa. Her recipes were one-of-a-kind.

Maura is survived by her husband, Pedro; her children, Maria de la Luz (Filiberto), Felimon (Adelina), Silvia (Manuel), Pedro Mario (Juanita), Maria de los Ángeles, Alma Rosa (Martin), Miguel, Agustin, Teresita (Enrique), Celina, Lydia (Arturo) and Leonel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrosio and Lucia; her brothers, Marcelino and Leonardo; her daughter, Teresa Francisca; her son Jose; and grandson, Daniel.

A viewing for Maura will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A rosary and vigil will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Friday morning at 604 North 300 East, Jerome, ID. Her family will give Maura a final farewell with a Funeral Mass that will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, followed by burial at the Jerome Cemetery.

The Cosio Nava family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the care she received from Dr. Jared Manning and all of the staff at the St. Luke's Cancer Institute, as well as the nurses from Hospice Visions who helped care for her in her final days.

Maura will be deeply missed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Maura's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.