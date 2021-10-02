Menu
Maureen Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID

Maureen Nelson

July 20, 1934 - September 29, 2021

Maureen Nelson passed away September 29, 2021 in Pocatello at her sons home. Maureen was the daughter of Curtis and Luella Nelson. She was born July 20, 1934.

She is survived by her children; Kirk (Carla) Tolle, Kent (Debra) Tolle, Cindy Bloom, Lesia (Kim) Harris, Brenda (Bruce) Draper, Hollie (Lynn) Manning, Brent (Carrie) Tolle, Mart (Melanie) Tolle along with 35 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on October 2, 2021, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
Pleasantview Ln., Burley, ID
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
