Maureen Nelson

July 20, 1934 - September 29, 2021

Maureen Nelson passed away September 29, 2021 in Pocatello at her sons home. Maureen was the daughter of Curtis and Luella Nelson. She was born July 20, 1934.

She is survived by her children; Kirk (Carla) Tolle, Kent (Debra) Tolle, Cindy Bloom, Lesia (Kim) Harris, Brenda (Bruce) Draper, Hollie (Lynn) Manning, Brent (Carrie) Tolle, Mart (Melanie) Tolle along with 35 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on October 2, 2021, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho.