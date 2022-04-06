Max Floyd Casperson

December 19, 1932 - April 2, 2022

Max Floyd Casperson was born December 19, 1932, in Burley Idaho to Floyd and Valoy Casperson. He was the second of three children. Max was raised on a large farm and livestock operation in Burley. The sheep industry was a large part of his life while growing up.

Max's love for the outdoors began at an early age; he enjoyed scouting adventures with friends, horseback riding, and camping, and found a love for snow skiing.

Max attended school in Burley and graduated from high school in 1951. During high school, he was involved in the gun club, ski club, band, and FFA.

In the fall of 1951, Max enrolled at Utah State agricultural college in Logan, Utah. In his second year of college, Max met his bride-to-be, Charlene Arnold. They were married in the spring of 1953 in the Manti Utah LDS Temple. Shortly after, Max was drafted by The United States Army to serve for two years in France. While in France Max and Charlene's first child was born. Upon release from the service, they returned to the family livestock operation in Burley.

Max and Charlene were blessed with eight children. The growing family moved from Burley to Twin Falls to establish Farm and City Distributing, a family-owned retail store. After several years, they expanded to become a horse and stock trailer manufacturer. Their company, Charmac Trailers, continues operations, now into the third generation.

The family was always a priority to Max. He loved showing his children how to have fun. Family vacations, boating, skiing, camping, scouting, and riding horses were his favorite activities. The Casperson family has grown to over 100 members and stays connected with regular family gatherings that are of utmost importance.

Max was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His character exemplified the true love of Christ as he served and loved others. His humble example touched all those around him through his daily interactions both in and out of the church. Max and Charlene completed a mission in Winter Quarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and enjoyed serving in both the Boise and Twin Falls Temples. Max was always active in the Boys Scouts of America and was honored to receive the Silver Beaver Service award. He greatly supported Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center, truly believing in their cause.

In their golden years, Max and Charlene enjoyed traveling in their motor home throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico - making many memories and lifelong friends on those adventures. Max's fascination with driving teams of horses from his childhood led to another passion he pursued for many years. With his stagecoach and six flashy Paint Horses, he attended numerous parades and was honored with invitations to participate in Salt Lake City's Days of '47 Parade and the Calgary Stampede.

The Casperson Christmas Lights on Twin View Lane was his ultimate gift to the community. Beginning in 2001, he spent countless hours designing and creating light displays that each had a meaning and purpose he wanted to share with others. His desire to share the true meaning of Christmas with everyone has blessed the community and brought joy to many.

Max is survived by his children, Saundra (Creed) Robinson, Tammy Larson, Jan (Max) Yingst, Craig (Anna) Casperson, Karol Messersmith, Lloyd (Tara) Casperson, Chris (Todd) Campbell, Clayton Casperson; 22 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene, his parents, Floyd & Valoy Casperson, his sister, Elaine Michaelson, his brother, Steve Casperson, sons-in-law, Douglas Larson and Todd Messersmith, and grandson, Brayden Max Casperson.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice Visions staff, Dr. Daryl Ficklin, and Dr. Brian Fortuin for their excellent care of Max.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 7 at the Twin Falls South Stake Center from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, and the graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at View Cemetery, 647 East 600 South, Burley, Idaho. A live stream of the church service can be viewed on Max's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Memories, condolences, and photos may be shared with the family on Max's memorial page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Max's name to the Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.