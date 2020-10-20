Mayvis Christine Hobdey Thompson

July 28, 1931 ~ October 15, 2020

Mayvis Christine Hobdey Thompson, 89, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding.

Mayvis was born on July 28, 1931 in Gooding, the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Hansten) Hobdey.

When Mayvis was 6 years old she moved with her parents from Gooding to Bliss to the ranch that Charles and Ethel had developed. Mayvis attended grade school and high school in Bliss, graduating from Bliss High School as valedictorian of her class in 1949. She then attended Idaho State University – later teaching in schools in Idaho, Wyoming and in south Texas.

She married Galen Quigley in 1952. They were later divorced. She later moved back to Bliss in 1971.

Mayvis married Elden Thompson on April 27, 1972 in Glenns Ferry. They lived on the home ranch in Bliss. Mayvis worked as a commercial loan officer at Idaho State Bank in Glenns Ferry and Hagerman for 17 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Elden on June 3, 2015.

Mayvis is survived by: four sons – Roy (Sharon) Thompson, Ted (Sheila) Quigley, Steve (Kris) Quigley and Ray (Susie) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister – Lorna Bard; and two great grandchildren.

A private family graveside will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Upper Clover Creek Cemetery north of Bliss.

