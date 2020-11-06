Mel Magnelli

August 14, 1943 ~ October 30, 2020

Mel Magnelli, 77, passed away due to Pulmonary Fibrosis, a complication of Rheumatoid Arthritis, on October 30, 2020, with his wife, son and grandson by his side.

Mel was born on August 14, 1943 in Wendell, Idaho to Howard and Jennie Magnelli. Mel was raised in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1961. After high school, Mel attended Idaho State University and later joined the National Guard. Mel returned to Jerome and began working at Volco. He also started to date Barbara Reid, whom he had known since childhood. She was his future and they were married for 53 years. Mel and Barbara welcomed their first child, Tony, followed by Jeff and Karin. Mel's work took his family from Jerome to Burley and eventually to Gooding in 1980.

Mel was so proud of his family and devoted his life to ensure they were cared for. Mel and Barbara were rarely separated and supported each other through all of life's joys and heartbreaks. Their joy was watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Mel taught his kids through his actions and they watched as he cared endlessly for his family and friends and treated others with kindness and forgiveness. Mel was a dedicated friend and the time he spent with his friends was always filled with laughter and gave him memories he cherished.

Mel served his community throughout his life and was a dedicated public servant. His service began with Optimist International and continued with the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Knights of Columbus, St. Elizabeth's parish council, Gooding Memorial of Hospital Board of Directors, and as a city councilman in Gooding for 12 years.

Mel received many awards and accolades over the years, but there are two that best capture Mel's character. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Gooding Chamber of Commerce. Mel was a fixture in the Gooding community as the manager of Volco, and later Franklin Building Supply, in Gooding for 25 years, until his retirement and later as a real estate agent for 15 years. Mel understood the role of small businesses in the community and took that responsibility seriously. Whether sponsoring sporting events, or opening Volco after hours so a contractor could get a tool to finish a project, Mel never hesitated to lend his resources to help. Mel was also honored by the Idaho High School Athletics Association for his dedication and support of high school sports. Mel announced Gooding High School football and basketball games on Gooding's local radio station, KRXR The Arrow, with his dear friend Ron Darcy. After Ron and Mel's radio show ended, Mel was the voice of the Senators and announced the home football games. He rarely missed a game his children and grandchildren played and continued to attend games after they had grown.

Mel lived with Rheumatoid Arthritis for 44 years, but it never slowed him down and he always showed up, for his family, friends, customers and community. Somehow and in some way, he managed to make it look easy to find the balance of being able to take care of home, friends, work and community. He always found somebody to talk to and made everyone feel welcome. He was loved, respected and admired by those who knew him. He will be deeply missed, and as he said to all of us on one special day 'Life is Good'.

Mel is survived by: his wife – Barbara; sons - Tony (Anne) and Jeff (Odessa); his daughter – Karin; his sister - Alta Giese; brother - Michael (Teri); brother-in-law - Jim Reid (Judy); sister-in-law - Lynnda Reid; his grandchildren - Karli, Tyler, Kaden, Ellen, Louise, Nicolas, Rocco, Alli; and great grandchildren - Ryker, Cacyn and Corbin.

"No sad tears for me please. Every wonderful delightful experience and emotion that life has to offer has been mine. Rather, recall me with a fond smile as the Husband, Father, and Friend who shared your laughter, tears and dreams through the years." (Patricia DeJohn)

A celebration will be planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gooding High School Athletic Association.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.