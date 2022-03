Mel Wolters

JEROME - Mel Wolters, 88, of Jerome, passed away, December 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30th from 11:30 A.M to 1 P.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 1301 North Davis St. in Jerome. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 P.M. at the Church. Graveside will follow at 4:00 P.M. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eden, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.