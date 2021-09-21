Melissa Ann Bench

October 13, 1956 ~ September 18, 2021

Melissa Ann Bench passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021 at St. Luke's MVRMC, due to Complications of Covid. She was surrounded by family when she passed away.

Melissa was born on October 13, 1956, to Donald Robert Daw and Melissa Marie Gwin in Twin Falls, Idaho. She lived in Jerome, Idaho Falls, and Las Vegas during her life. In high school, she was active in sports and the band. After high school, she attended Ricks College and ISU. She then went on a mission to Milan, Italy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When she came home from her mission in 1979, she attended BYU, where she met her husband, Dorian Robbins Bench. They were married on February 16, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Springfield, Utah then moved to Jerome in 1981. She attended CSI where she got her Associate of Arts, also the University of Idaho, and received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science and Technology.

Her hobbies include kids, grandkids, everything horses, and crafts. She was a member of the Thursday Sage Riders for several years. She loved camping, campfires, her berry patch, and taking care of missionaries in her ward. Melissa worked at the US postal service for 25 years, until 2017, when she retired with a medical disability. She also was self-employed for many years as a massage therapist and equine massage therapist. Melissa was employed at CSI as an Equine Massage Instructor, until 2020. In 2017, her health started to decline, but you wouldn't know it by looking at her. Melissa always had a smile on her face and was willing to help anyone in need. In 2018, she had open-heart surgery and in 2020, a double kidney transplant after three years of dialysis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter. Survived by Dorian Bench; Tom (Maren) Bench, of Idaho Falls; Danny (Amber) Bench, of Jerome; Jessica (Jene) Prudent, of Kimberly; Joe (BreAnne) Bench, of Parma; and 19 grandkids.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to service at the Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Melissa's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.