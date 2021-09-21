Menu
Melissa Ann Bench
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Melissa Ann Bench

October 13, 1956 ~ September 18, 2021

Melissa Ann Bench passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021 at St. Luke's MVRMC, due to Complications of Covid. She was surrounded by family when she passed away.

Melissa was born on October 13, 1956, to Donald Robert Daw and Melissa Marie Gwin in Twin Falls, Idaho. She lived in Jerome, Idaho Falls, and Las Vegas during her life. In high school, she was active in sports and the band. After high school, she attended Ricks College and ISU. She then went on a mission to Milan, Italy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When she came home from her mission in 1979, she attended BYU, where she met her husband, Dorian Robbins Bench. They were married on February 16, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Springfield, Utah then moved to Jerome in 1981. She attended CSI where she got her Associate of Arts, also the University of Idaho, and received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science and Technology.

Her hobbies include kids, grandkids, everything horses, and crafts. She was a member of the Thursday Sage Riders for several years. She loved camping, campfires, her berry patch, and taking care of missionaries in her ward. Melissa worked at the US postal service for 25 years, until 2017, when she retired with a medical disability. She also was self-employed for many years as a massage therapist and equine massage therapist. Melissa was employed at CSI as an Equine Massage Instructor, until 2020. In 2017, her health started to decline, but you wouldn't know it by looking at her. Melissa always had a smile on her face and was willing to help anyone in need. In 2018, she had open-heart surgery and in 2020, a double kidney transplant after three years of dialysis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter. Survived by Dorian Bench; Tom (Maren) Bench, of Idaho Falls; Danny (Amber) Bench, of Jerome; Jessica (Jene) Prudent, of Kimberly; Joe (BreAnne) Bench, of Parma; and 19 grandkids.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to service at the Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Melissa's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farnsworth Mortuary
1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome, ID
Sep
25
Viewing
2:00p.m.
Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger, Jerome
ID
Sep
25
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger, Jerome
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
Dorian, I´m so sorry to hear, I´m praying for peace for you and your family. God bless
Maria Phillips
Friend
September 25, 2021
Dorian, I´m so sorry for your loss, I´m praying for peace for your family at this difficult time.
Maria Phillips
Friend
September 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Melissa's passing May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate her life and tender moments. We will miss the visits at the Farmers Market. Our prayers are with your family. May God be with you and comfort you at this difficult time.
Jay and Terri Gardner
Family
September 21, 2021
Dorian and family, so sorry for your loss. Melissia was wonderful gal, as she would say. I will never forget all the love and support from her. Y'all are amazing friends, we will cherish all the laughs and memories that were made. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you.
Love, Christina, Bobby, Tyler and Tori Lewis
Friend
September 21, 2021
My memories of my friend, Melissa are many and happy. Melissa has many talents and the gift of love. She is going to be busy sharing her testimony of Jesus Christ with those on the other side. We have much to be grateful for in that we have shared time with Melissa. Dorian, Dale and I will not be able to attend the service due to our having COVID. We love you and hope to see you soon.
Teddae Van Sickle Hansen
Friend
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Melissa was loved!
Deb Drake
Friend
September 21, 2021
Kelly Askew
September 21, 2021
Dorian, Jessica, Joe, Dan, Tom, and extended Family, May you feel God´s loving arms around you as you go through this difficult time. Knowing Melissa, she would not want you to be sad for long, but to remember the goodness she brought into your lives and the lives of everyone she knew or who knew her. She touched our lives with her positive outlook on life and her strength to overcome many trials. She will be preparing the way now, for your eternal home together. May you feel comfort and peace as you think of her and her legacy. I know she loved you all very deeply. I know you will miss her. I also know she´d like you to do your very best to carry on her legacy of caring for each other and others who you find to be in need. She blessed many lives, in many ways. Thank you for sharing her with our family. We will miss her too! We love you all. May God bless you with whatever you are in need of. I included one of my favorite pictures of her and Dorian. Love you all.
Jillynn & Jene Prudent
September 21, 2021
