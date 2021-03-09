Melton H. Robbins

January 10, 1939 - March 4, 2021

Melton H. Robbins, 82, of Jerome, passed away on March 4, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley hospital.

Melton was born on January 10, 1939, in Jerome, the son of Sylvester H. and Mae Lucille Eddlemon Robbins. He was raised and educated in Jerome. On May 7, 1960, he married Dorothy Atkinson in Buhl, Idaho.

Melton worked for Triple C Concrete, Challenge Creamery, Walker Water Systems, Smith Drilling and retired from Floyd Lilly. He was an original member of Buttons and Bows Square Dance Team. He achieved the rank of Vigil for the Order of the Arrow and was a member of the Northside Rock Club and Well Drillers Association. He enjoyed rock hunting, hunting, fishing, camping, riding ATVs, sightseeing, woodworking, and square dancing. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with family.

Melton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Robbins, three sons: LeeRay (Marianne) Robbins of Las Vegas, Nevada, Larry (TaLisa) Robbins of Jerome, and LaRon (Daphney) Robbins of Jerome, one daughter; Joanna (Frank) Messenger of Carlin, Nevada, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075 or toward the purchase of trees for the Jerome Cemetery.