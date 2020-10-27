Melvin "Mel" Wayne Bengoechea

May 15, 1939 - October 23, 2020.

Melvin "Mel" Wayne Bengoechea, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 23, 2020. Mel was born on May 15, 1939, in Jerome, Idaho to Victor and Margaret Bengoechea. He was raised in Jerome, Idaho along with his 8 siblings.

Mel attended school in Jerome, Idaho and later went to work for Ambrose Trucking, as a mechanic. He continued his mechanics career at Young's Dairy in Twin Falls, Idaho. He met and married Shirley Bremers in May of 1964. They were blessed with two children Margaret and Lowell. They raised their family in Jerome, Idaho and moved to Boise once the kids finished high school.

He made his career as a mechanic, primarily with Darigold and eventually retired. After retirement, Mel enjoyed being in the outdoors, specifically at his cabin in Cascade, Idaho. He loved fishing and hunting with his brothers. He was an avid poker player, once hitting a royal flush in Jackpot, NV. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and First Christian Church of Jerome, Idaho.

Mel is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Margaret "Meg", son, Lowell, grandson, Sebastian, granddaughter, Olivia, brothers, Scott (Karen) and Kenny (Nancy). Mel is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Victor and Margaret, brothers, Richard "Dick", Albert, Don, Lowell and Gary, sister, Josephine (Jo).

We would also like to thank the staff at Garnet Place for the wonderful care they provided for Mel.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. He will be buried at the Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center in Mel's name.