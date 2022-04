Meralyn J. Robinson

JEROME - Meralyn J. Robinson, 83, of Jerome passed away December 17, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5:00 -7:00pm, Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A private family service will be livestreamed on Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page at 11:00 am, Monday, December 21, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Meralyn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.