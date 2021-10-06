Mervin Blaine Woodbury

January 13, 1942 - October 2, 2021

Mervin Woodbury was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on 2nd October 2021, at age 79, after a brief battle with stomach cancer.

The seventh child of a large and loving family, Mervin was born 13 January 1942 in View, Idaho to Leland Rogers Woodbury and Luella Myrlene Snow. He grew up in the View area and graduated from Burley High School in 1960. After graduation, Mervin went on to study auto collision repair at Idaho State College.

On 15 September 1961, Mervin married his high school sweetheart, Elnor Beth Glaesemann. Together they raised three children, Blaine Carl Woodbury (Lisa) of Pocatello, Idaho; Trent Leland Woodbury (deceased); and Brenda Ann Carlin (Kevin) of Seattle, Washington. He adored his children and grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits.

He is survived by his children: Blaine and Brenda; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharol (Raymond) Searle of Burley, Idaho; two brothers, Stanley (Gwen) Woodbury of Burley, Idaho; and Verl (Hilda) Woodbury of Provo, Utah. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, whom he cared for during her long illness; his son, Trent; his parents; his brothers, Vernon, Roger, Lyle, Orin; and his sister, Doris.

A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

The family would like to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their help in caring for Mervin. Their professional care is greatly appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.