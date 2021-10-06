Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mervin Blaine Woodbury
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory
188 S Highway 24
Rupert, ID

Mervin Blaine Woodbury

January 13, 1942 - October 2, 2021

Mervin Woodbury was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on 2nd October 2021, at age 79, after a brief battle with stomach cancer.

The seventh child of a large and loving family, Mervin was born 13 January 1942 in View, Idaho to Leland Rogers Woodbury and Luella Myrlene Snow. He grew up in the View area and graduated from Burley High School in 1960. After graduation, Mervin went on to study auto collision repair at Idaho State College.

On 15 September 1961, Mervin married his high school sweetheart, Elnor Beth Glaesemann. Together they raised three children, Blaine Carl Woodbury (Lisa) of Pocatello, Idaho; Trent Leland Woodbury (deceased); and Brenda Ann Carlin (Kevin) of Seattle, Washington. He adored his children and grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits.

He is survived by his children: Blaine and Brenda; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharol (Raymond) Searle of Burley, Idaho; two brothers, Stanley (Gwen) Woodbury of Burley, Idaho; and Verl (Hilda) Woodbury of Provo, Utah. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, whom he cared for during her long illness; his son, Trent; his parents; his brothers, Vernon, Roger, Lyle, Orin; and his sister, Doris.

A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

The family would like to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their help in caring for Mervin. Their professional care is greatly appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory
188 S Highway 24, Rupert, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results