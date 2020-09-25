Michael Broadhead

June 3, 1945 ~ Sept. 15, 2020

Michael "Mike" J. Broadhead of Hood River, Ore., passed away with his family by his side on Sept. 15, 2020. Michael was born to Orville Lorenzo Broadhead and Ione Osterhout Broadhead in Rupert, Idaho, on June 3, 1945. Mike grew up in the Burley, Idaho, area and graduated from the Declo, Idaho, high school, then went to Idaho State College, where he studied diesel mechanics. He operated the Snake River Automotive, in Heyburn, Idaho, with his friend and business partner Joe Adams. He also operated the Arco service and gas station on the Port of Hood River with Mel Pingel. Later he worked at Chuck Regorrah's shop, then helped start the Broad-Mill Truck Repair Shop and worked with John Miller and Tom Bailey, his friends and business partners.

He loved teaching his sons to hunt, care for and process game. He had good times hunting with his sons and his friends, then later with Victoria, his wife, and their friends. He served in the United States Army and National Guard. Mike married Carla Ann Farwell on Dec. 20, 1968, in Burley. He had two sons, Kevin Lee Broadhead and Darin Zane Broadhead. Mike and Carla later divorced. Mike later married Victoria Solberg Broadhead and gained a daughter, Melynda Broadhead.

He is survived by his wife Victoria Boadhead; sons Kevin and Darin; daughter Melynda; mother Ione MacBass; sisters Betty Wilson and Marie (Gene) Brown; brother Rob (Sandra) Broadhead; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

~ Submitted by his sons, Kevin and Darin