Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Thomas Knight
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Michael Thomas Knight, 75 of Twin Falls, passed away December 14, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy to the family. Mike you will be missed by so many who loved you. Your twin Marty, brothers Hal and Howard. You shared your grandchildren were the light of your life. You were so proud of your daughter Brenda in Grass Valley. You and Faye shared a memory filled marriage of many years. When last we spoke you shared you had spent time with the Chaplin after suffering for decades over your time in Vietnam it was a blessing to hear you had found true peace. We talked many times, my friend. about God's grace and mercy. I hurt over your passing while rejoicing over your decision of faith. It's been a journey of honest friendship over the past 50 years. Thank you MTBK for the precious memories. Looking forward to seeing you at heaven's gate. Until then Vio Con Dios my dearest friend.
Debi Joy Beakley
Friend
December 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results