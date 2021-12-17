Deepest sympathy to the family. Mike you will be missed by so many who loved you. Your twin Marty, brothers Hal and Howard. You shared your grandchildren were the light of your life. You were so proud of your daughter Brenda in Grass Valley. You and Faye shared a memory filled marriage of many years. When last we spoke you shared you had spent time with the Chaplin after suffering for decades over your time in Vietnam it was a blessing to hear you had found true peace. We talked many times, my friend. about God's grace and mercy. I hurt over your passing while rejoicing over your decision of faith. It's been a journey of honest friendship over the past 50 years. Thank you MTBK for the precious memories. Looking forward to seeing you at heaven's gate. Until then Vio Con Dios my dearest friend.

Debi Joy Beakley Friend December 21, 2021