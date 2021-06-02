Menu
Michelle Kathleen Kimball
Michelle Kathleen Kimball

JEROME - Michelle Kathleen Kimball, age 60 of Jerome, Idaho passed away May 9, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID. A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. All those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Michelle's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID

Gandma I love you very much I will be forever grateful for the impact you have made on my life... Oh all the fun things we all used to do together.... birthdays at your house, family get togethers. I´m sad your gone but your with grandpa now Rest In Peace beautiful lady.... I´ll see you when it´s my time..
Theo
Family
June 4, 2021
