Michelle Kathleen Kimball
JEROME - Michelle Kathleen Kimball, age 60 of Jerome, Idaho passed away May 9, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID. A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. All those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Michelle's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.