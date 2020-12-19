Mike P. Danielson

March 2, 1937 ~ December 13, 2020

Brazen and self-confident with the strong Scandinavian characteristic of independence, Mike forged a life of adventure and experiences that would rival Homer's Odyssey. His childhood and adolescence spanned the wilds of Wisconsin and America's Northwest to the hot and humid Texas and Oklahoma border around Lake Texoma. Early passions included boxing, tennis, education (Southeastern State University, Tulsa University) and travel which all seem to lead him to Idaho where he stayed. His rich resume would include Boise State Tennis Coach, Idaho Logger and Owner of a Saw Mill, Sun Valley Driver Education Teacher, Occasional Hippy, Pocatello High School Teacher and Coach, Soldier Mtn. Ski Area Lift Operator, Idaho Forest Service, Fairfield Sheep Rancher, Hammett Farmer, to name a few...One of his accomplishments that stand out is building by hand a two-story cabin and enormous barn that sits off Soldier Mountain Creek , tucked on the side of mountain in Camas County and right in the Sawtooth National Forest. Numerous characters, confidantes, classmates, allies, animals/pets spanning time and varied backgrounds made for a rich tapestry of his rewarding life. He was an amateur and avid geologist and rock hound and he and his wife (Amy) spent most of their spare time exploring those remote and beautiful areas of Idaho. He spent his last years in the Hagerman Valley and will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife (Amy Danielson), his daughter and sons (Pam Harris, Mike, Hjalmer, Nathan), his brothers (Jerry and Tim) and his grandchildren (Jessie, Elizabeth, Katie, Evan).