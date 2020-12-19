Menu
Mike P. Danielson
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Mike P. Danielson

March 2, 1937 ~ December 13, 2020

Brazen and self-confident with the strong Scandinavian characteristic of independence, Mike forged a life of adventure and experiences that would rival Homer's Odyssey. His childhood and adolescence spanned the wilds of Wisconsin and America's Northwest to the hot and humid Texas and Oklahoma border around Lake Texoma. Early passions included boxing, tennis, education (Southeastern State University, Tulsa University) and travel which all seem to lead him to Idaho where he stayed. His rich resume would include Boise State Tennis Coach, Idaho Logger and Owner of a Saw Mill, Sun Valley Driver Education Teacher, Occasional Hippy, Pocatello High School Teacher and Coach, Soldier Mtn. Ski Area Lift Operator, Idaho Forest Service, Fairfield Sheep Rancher, Hammett Farmer, to name a few...One of his accomplishments that stand out is building by hand a two-story cabin and enormous barn that sits off Soldier Mountain Creek , tucked on the side of mountain in Camas County and right in the Sawtooth National Forest. Numerous characters, confidantes, classmates, allies, animals/pets spanning time and varied backgrounds made for a rich tapestry of his rewarding life. He was an amateur and avid geologist and rock hound and he and his wife (Amy) spent most of their spare time exploring those remote and beautiful areas of Idaho. He spent his last years in the Hagerman Valley and will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife (Amy Danielson), his daughter and sons (Pam Harris, Mike, Hjalmer, Nathan), his brothers (Jerry and Tim) and his grandchildren (Jessie, Elizabeth, Katie, Evan).


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 19, 2020.
Very fond memories of Mile from high school. He was a teacher in geography where I developed interest in archeology. He was my tennis coach who I never wanted to disappoint as he was always supportive and encouraging to his students. Most of all I spent many weekends with him mending fences, repairing cabins and looking for deer. He will always be in my heart as a friend, mentor and teacher. I lost track of him when he left Pocatello. My very best- CR.
Charlesruebelmann
December 22, 2020
The family is in our prayers. He was our driver eds teacher what fun that was. Great memories.
Carl & Norma Bartholomew
December 21, 2020
Great man. Got in a little trouble and his counseling is one of my best memories of High School.
Pete Fields
December 21, 2020
Michael 'Rip' Danielson was my tennis coach at Jerome High School my freshman thru senior years. I broke a lot of Kramer wood rackets trying to adhere to his training. I did use Mike's tennis coaching to receive an athletic scholarship and get to play tennis for the College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University. Years later I helped Mike with some conservation planning for his Hammet property. I was working for SCS in the Mountainless Home Field office at the time. He voiced the concern that my 'to do list' for a soil and water conservation plan on his new property was longer that his wife's 'honey do' list for any other similar endeavor. Mike had a great sense of humor. I am a Bible believing Christian now and hope to see Michael in that Heaven. My high school year book has many photographs of Mike and all the students he coached. Thank you Mike for your devotion to the game and to the students who wanted to learn how to play the game.!!
ron blake
December 20, 2020
The Jerome Idaho High School Class of 1966 offering condolences to Mr. Danielson's family. He was a great teacher at our school in the mid 1960's.
Linda Helms
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Susie and my sympathies to Amy and the rest of Rip's family.
Ron Reese
December 20, 2020
My sympathy to Mike´s family and friends. I remember first meeting Mike in Jerome. Jerome didn´t have a high school tennis team in the early 60´s until Mike showed up. We were playing tennis on the court´s next to the old swimming pool. He came up to us and explained he was starting and would be coaching one. We were all in. We may not have been very good those first years but we all enjoyed playing on his team and it did keep us out of some trouble. Thanks Mike.
Phil Ruebel
December 20, 2020
RIP RIP was a nick name we called him had him in a number of classes as well as drivers Ed teacher. I ran over a dead jack rabbit one morning and he said you just had to make sure it was dead didn´t you Ridgway. You always drove good if you spilt his coffee you could fail! Great guy will be missed by all who knew him!
Johnie Ridgway
December 19, 2020
In 1967 Mr.Danielson was my drivers ed. teacher. Touched base again later in the 70´[email protected] Soldier Mt.where I felt comfortable calling him RIP. Rekindled our friendship in the 90´s/while soaking @ Miracle H.S. (Amy). His time @ Jerome produced many tennis champions & titles. We´re going to miss your free spirit. Rest In Peace RIP!!
Ted Klaas
December 19, 2020
He influenced my life greatly. RIP Rip!
Sandy Stricker Hills
December 19, 2020
Deepest sympathies and thoughts to all those in my dads life.
Hjalmer Danielson
December 19, 2020
