Mike Reel

February 29, 1956 - January 2, 2022

Mike Reel passed away January 2, 2022. He was born to Ernest "Red" and Melva Reel on February 29, 1956 in Bakersfield, California. Mike was blessed to have traveled all over the world with his parents due to Red's career path. He attended school in different countries and then as a young teen he enrolled in military school in New Mexico. Later, he went back to Bakersfield where home base had always been and finished high school there.

Mike chose to follow in Red's footsteps and made his career in the oilfield. Mike was a "driller" in the early years and excelled at every turn. He eventually was running entire rigs all over the world. He was highly respected by his colleagues as he was definitely top in his field. He even had articles written about him in oil magazines. Mike was proud to be his father's son and was even more proud that he followed the same career path.

Mike married shortly after high school and from that union, he was blessed with his daughter, April. They later divorced but he continued to raise April. In 1995, he married his wife, LeAnne, and from this union he gained a son, Chase Mings. Mike moved to Idaho where he and LeAnne made their home. Eventually they were relocated to different places due to Mike's career. They lived in Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas to name a few.

When Mike was traveling the world for work, they said they would move back to "Idahome" so LeAnne could be close to family and friends. In 2015 Mike decided to retire early and call Idaho home for good. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and an occasional golf game. He just couldn't get enough of Idaho's nature and beauty.

Mike was loved and respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will be missed dearly. Mike and LeAnne both got baptized in the Snake River a few summers ago and it was a huge blessing to both of them. He is now in his Father's arms.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, "Red" Reel; and mother, Melva Reel.

He is survived by his wife, LeAnne; daughter, April; son, Chase (Michelle); and his brother, Richard (Lisa) Reel, whom he admired so. He is also survived by his niece, Alison (Bob) Bardo, and their daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Chelsey, Jeromiah, David, Joshua, Owen, Jerett, and Marlee; and his great granddaughter, Nevaeh. Papa loved all of his babies dearly.

Donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation in Mike's name.

In following Mike's wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mike's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.