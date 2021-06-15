Mikel "Mike" Goodwin

September 11, 1943 - June 13, 2021

Mikel "Mike" Goodwin resident of Twin Falls, Idaho was born September 11, 1943, in Oakland, California. He passed away on June 13, 2021, in Boise, Idaho.

He was married for 36 years to Lana J. Duncan Goodwin. Mike was the son of C Ray Goodwin and Helen Bridgeman Goodwin and was the oldest of seven children. Mike spent his early years in the Watsonville area of California (Seacliff, Pacific Grove, Aptos, and Rio del Mar). The family moved to San Jose where he attended elementary, junior high, and his first year of high school where he was a member of FFA. At age 16, the family moved to San Luis Obispo County. He graduated from Atascadero High School where he was a member of the track and cross-country team. He immediately started his studies in engineering at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. In 1966 he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was then drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War but remained stateside his entire time in the Army. He later joined the California National Guard and retired at age 62.

In 1972 he met Nelly Christina Coirolo, a single mother of two girls, Lucy, and Polly, and they were married in 1973. They lived in Layton, Utah where Mike went to work for the State of Utah as a hydraulics engineer. Sometime later Mike got a job with San Luis Obispo County and they moved to Atascadero, California. They had three children together, Mikel Jose, Anna Christine, and Richard Alexander. They divorced in the early 1980s.

In 1985, Mike met and married Lana Jean Duncan (Parker) in the Oakland Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lana brought six children to the marriage; Ken, Mark, Andrea, Joanna, Leslie, and Richard Parker. They lived together in Atascadero, California until their move to Twin Falls, Idaho in late May 2020.

Mike's hobbies were motorcycle riding, bicycling, target shooting, and reading. He enjoyed traveling to many family events over the years.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, C Ray and Helen Goodwin, his brother Eric Goodwin, his step-son, Mark Parker, his birth-mother, Naomi Benepe, and his half-brother Bruce Benepe. He is survived by his wife, Lana Goodwin; his children, Mikel J., Christine, and Richard Goodwin; his step-children, Ken Parker, Andrea Johnson (Paul), Joanna Boatwright, Leslie Lheron (Christopher), Richard Parker; nineteen grandchildren, Kailie Armstrong (Andrew), Jacob Wheeler, Garrett Wheeler (dec), Kiyanah Boatwright, Max Johnson, Mikaela Johnson, Miles Johnson, Isabel Lheron, Gabriel Lheron, Adeline Lheron, Beatrice Lheron, Charlotte Lheron, Gilbert Lheron (dec), Judah Lheron, and Oliver Lheron; Jacob Goodwin, Logan Stephens, Colby Goodwin, and Mikel T Goodwin; siblings Teri Parkin (Clem), Edward (Carol), Steve (Vicky), Kathleen Heffner (Kevin), and John S. (Cheryl); half-siblings Mitch Benepe (Joyce), Candace Holland, Jill Cosier-Benepe, Tamme' Nelson (Doug); and many nieces and nephews he dearly loved.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 399 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, ID 83301. He will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301.