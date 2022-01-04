Menu
Mildred M. Conklin
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel
404 West B Street
Shoshone, ID

Mildred M. (Egersdorf) Conklin

June 12, 1922 - December 29, 2021

Mildred M. (Egersdorf) Conklin, 99, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly.

She was born on June 12, 1922, in Twin Falls, Idaho to James and Mary Egersdorf.

Mildred was raised, along with her brothers, on several small farms around the Magic Valley. Eventually, her family settled in Gooding, Idaho. She and her mother sewed, quilted, and cooked for their large family.

Mildred married Normond Conklin on June 12, 1941. Together they raised two sons - Jerry and Ronnie in Shoshone, Idaho.

Mildred worked as a telephone operator for the Rural Telephone Company in Shoshone and later for Mountain Bell in Twin Falls, retiring in 1978, after 22 years. She held an Honorary Life Membership with the Communications Workers of America.

She loved camping, hunting, and fishing alongside her husband and was very proud when she out-fished him. She loved to cook and together they held many fish fry's and duck soup dinners for family and numerous friends.

Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years; six brothers and son Ronnie.

She is survived by her son - Jerry (Sandy) Conklin; daughter-in-law - Carol Conklin; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 4, 2022.
Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel
Sympathy to the remaking family. Hard to lose such a special person. So many memories. May God bless her remaining family. They are so special and loved.
Betty Clayton
January 4, 2022
Jerry and sandy sorry for your loss you are in my prayers
Peggy Gull
January 4, 2022
I'm sorry for your loss. I drove Trans IV and Mildred was a rider. I remember her as a very sweet lady.
Nina Holton
December 31, 2021
