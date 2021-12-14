Mona Timpson Dodd

August 10, 1934 - December 11, 2021

Mona Timpson Dodd, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 11, 2021.

Mona was born in Price, Utah, August 10, 1934 to David Bryner and Jane Porter. She attended Provo High School and graduated as Valedictorian. She was faithfully committed to church and family.

Mona is survived by her husband, Virgil Dodd; son Steven (Lisa) Timpson; son, Kelly (Debbie) Timpson; and daughter Wendy (Tim) Shutler; grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Nick, Anthony, Kevin, Katie, Lindsey and Phillip. She is preceded in death by husband, Dell Timpson, and grandson, Eric Juchau.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private family burial will follow.

To share a memory of Mona or leave a special condolence message for her family please visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com and click the tribute wall button on Mona's obituary page.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 (208) 944-3373 www.rosenaufuneralhome.com