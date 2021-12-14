Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mona Timpson Dodd
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Mona Timpson Dodd

August 10, 1934 - December 11, 2021

Mona Timpson Dodd, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 11, 2021.

Mona was born in Price, Utah, August 10, 1934 to David Bryner and Jane Porter. She attended Provo High School and graduated as Valedictorian. She was faithfully committed to church and family.

Mona is survived by her husband, Virgil Dodd; son Steven (Lisa) Timpson; son, Kelly (Debbie) Timpson; and daughter Wendy (Tim) Shutler; grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Nick, Anthony, Kevin, Katie, Lindsey and Phillip. She is preceded in death by husband, Dell Timpson, and grandson, Eric Juchau.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private family burial will follow.

To share a memory of Mona or leave a special condolence message for her family please visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com and click the tribute wall button on Mona's obituary page.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 (208) 944-3373 www.rosenaufuneralhome.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Please tell Virgil that I offer my condolences to him. May he be comforted during this time of grief
Sandra nay
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results