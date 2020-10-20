Monica Jean Hardy

February. 2 1971 ~ October 15, 2020

Monica Jean Hardy, 49, of Burley, Idaho, passed away October 15, 2020, at her home. She was born February 2, 1971, to Billy Lowell and Veda Montgomery Palmer. At birth, she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and a cleft palette and underwent multiple surgeries in her early years throughout her life. Much of her childhood was spent at Primary Children's Hospital. She lost most of her eyesight at age 6, but would never admit her disabilities or let them get her down. She was a happy, little girl and found the good in every day. She attended school in Declo, The Gooding School for the Deaf and Blind, and Burley High School where she graduated in 1989. Following graduation, she was employed at Deseret Industries, which brought her joy and fulfillment.

She married Michael Byron Hardy on May 28, 1993. That marriage blessed them with two daughters: Macy Jean and Jade Nakell Hardy. They later divorced, but Monica and the girls continued to live in Arizona until they moved back to Burley in 2016.

Monica loved people. She had an incredible memory, she never forgot a face, a birthday, an anniversary, or a phone number. She was great at making people feel special and loved. She was always quick to give a hug and never wanted to let go. Her grandkids brought so much joy into her life. She loved every moment she spent with them. She also loved animals and found a companionship with her little dog, Mitzy, who was by her side when she passed.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her daughters, Macy (Robert) Dominguez, and Jade Hardy, both of Burley; her grandchildren: Zayne Hardy, Maya Salas, Carmelo, Jax, and Cataleena Dominguez; her mother, Veda (Del) Garner, Burley; her siblings: JoDee (Brian) Adams, Henefer, Utah; Tami (Brad) Hutchison, Malta; Billy (Amber) Palmer, Burley; and Dustin (Jamie) Palmer, Burley. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Lowell Palmer.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave. on Friday, October 23. There will be a viewing 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday night and one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to her daughters would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Social distancing and masks are asked of any of those attending.