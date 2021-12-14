Murline K Denton

March 7, 1935 - December 10, 2021

Murline, who went by the name of K, was born March 7, 1935, in Hazelton, Idaho, and passed on December 10, 2021, at the age of 86, in a care facility in Boise, Idaho.

K was born to Murl W. (Rusty) and Madeline Douglas and joined older siblings Jay and Shirley, soon to follow K were Rex, Gail, and Kerm. K spent her childhood in Hazelton and attended local schools. She went on to attend nursing school and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN) which was her career for the majority of her life. She worked for Dr. Victor Telford in Twin Falls for many years. During her time at this medical practice, she made many longtime friends.

Her late husband Bobby (Bob) Joe Denton was the love of her life and together they had many adventures and lots of fun with family and friends until his untimely death in December 2002.

K is the mother to Rick J. Renz, Billie K. Beck, Dena G. Gouvea, Jolene M. Westlake and Marcy A. Bruderer.

Family was the most important aspect of K's life. With Bob and kids, she spent many days at her favorite place, the Douglas Family Cabin, north of Ketchum at Easley Hot Springs. They enjoyed snowmobiling in winter, relaxing in the summer, and working on making the cabin a destination for lots of friends and family.

K lived most of her life in Idaho, Hazelton, Burley, Rupert, Twin Falls, and Boise. She also lived in California, Arkansas, and Utah, but always returned to her beloved home state of Idaho.

K enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. K and Bob would travel across the United States visiting Bob's family in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. They also transported school buses from North Carolina for the Valley School District that was part of her family's business, Douglas Service. She worked at Douglas Service later in her life as a school bus driver and office clerk. Lots of students will remember her as a strict bus driver, they called her 'Mean K'!

She loved estate auctions, flea markets, craft shows, and anywhere she could browse through vintage stuff. She spent lots of time refurbishing old trunks, making floral arrangements, and trying most anything crafty. Her home was filled with all the treasures she found from years of meandering through her favorite places. Her collections included vintage cookie jars, dolls, and antique kitchen items.

K had a full life with lots of friends, family, and memories and will be missed tremendously by those left behind. She made an impact on all who knew her. She will always be remembered for her dry humor and sassy attitude!

She was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband Bobby Joe Denton, daughters Jolene M. Westlake and Billie K. Beck, brothers Rex Douglas, Jay Douglas, and Kerm Douglas. Also, grandson Bobby Westlake and great-grandson Mason Stinson.

K is survived by her son, Richard J. Renz, his wife Barb, daughters Dena Gouvea, her husband Paul and Marcy Bruderer, her husband Dallas. Sisters, Shirley Koontz and Gail Quinn, sister-in-law Kay Douglas. Grandchildren Megan, Nicole, Cori, Jake, Taren, and Casey along with many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com