Myra June Kirk Beck

August 30, 1953 - June 16, 2021

Myra June Kirk Beck, a 67-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

She was born August 30, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Charlotte June Johnson Kirk and Edward (Ted) Lee Kirk. She joined her older siblings, Deanna and Marilyn, and later they were joined by a brother, Johnny. Myra grew up working on the family farm in Murtaugh. She was a worker and one of the toughest women you would find around. A true daddy's girl as well, she looked after her mom and younger brother while Ted was out on the road driving truck. She did not want her dad to have to worry about his family or the farm, so she would make sure it was taken care of.

Myra attended Burley schools graduating from Burley High School. On June 24, 1971, she married Glen William Beck in the Idaho Falls Temple; to this union were born three children, Ken, Mary, and Polly. Myra taught her kids to work and be tough; they accompanied her in the fields and the harvest trucks throughout their childhood and many memories were made on the farm. After retiring from the farm, you could still find Myra at the Kenyon beet dump hauling dirt, or hauling tare bags with Glen. She loved harvest and she loved being in the middle of it.

Animals were Myra's passion, she especially loved her dogs, mules, and horses. At 14 years old she would start riding her horse to the town of Murtaugh for posse practice with the Murtaugh Mavericks; later she would become a member of the Minidoka Wranglers and she was still riding and enjoying these friendships up until she became sick three weeks ago. She loved to show her mules and take them on wagon trains; she traveled hundreds of miles on or behind the mules making friends along the trail. She enjoyed spending the winters in Arizona, whether on her horses in the desert or out trailblazing in the Volkswagens. Myra and Glen enjoyed working together on making art sculptures; Myra painted the cement sculptures that Glen made.

Myra is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Glen Beck; son, Ken (Carla) Beck; daughters, Mary (Brad) Hess, and Polly (Todd) Windley; grandchildren, Samantha Beck, Daringer Beck, Charlie Hess, Ruby Hess, Lucy Hess, Matthew Windley, and Katrina Windley; and a sister, Deanna Honsinger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Kirk, and June Kirk Banner; sister, Marilyn Bywater; and brother, Johnny Kirk.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to Minidoka Wranglers, Ronald McDonald House, or a charity of your choice.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Robert T. Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.