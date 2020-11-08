Nadine Hall

June 15, 1937 ~ October 30, 2020

Nadine Hall, 83, of Heyburn, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Aspen Valley Senior Living in Boise.

Nadine was born June 15, 1937, in Sacramento, California. She married Richard Whitacre in 1953, and they later divorced. She married Ermin L. Hall in 1963, which union lasted until his passing on March 26, 1999.

She began working at the Burley Reminder in 1963 and held several positions. Eventually she became the office manager, a position that she held until her retirement in 2017. In 2017, she left Heyburn and moved to Boise to live with her daughter. In her later years, she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving Nadine are her two sons, Louis Whitacre of Tacoma, Washington, and Allen Whitacre of Orlando, Florida; her daughter, Lori Houde of Boise; her brother, Lester Romney; two sisters, Janet Dayley, and Floy Necessary; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Ramsey, Charles Ramsey, and Milton Ramsey; her son, Richard Whitacre; and her daughter, Deborah Rupert.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, and from 12 noon until 12:45 Saturday preceding the service.