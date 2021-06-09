Menu
Nadine Marie Rousseau- Smith
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Nadine Marie Rousseau- Smith

April 16, 1927 - June 6, 2021

Nadine Marie Rousseau- Smith left her earthly bond behind on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with her granddaughter by her side. She was 94 years old.

Nadine was born April 16, 1927, in Tarkio Missouri to Elmore and Zoe Craig- Rousseau. The family moved to Idaho when Nadine was around 7-8 years old.

Nadine married Alvie James Smith in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1943. Together they raised four children: Iva Marie, Larry Neil, Roderick Craig, and Jonathon Curtis.

During her lifetime, Nadine did more than just raise her children. She contributed to the household by working the local bean houses, she was a nurse's aide while living in Rupert, bartender, she was a cashier at several of the local grocery stores, and then finally retired from ConAgra in 1995.

Nadine is survived by her daughter-in-law; Connie Smith, sons; Rod (Sheila) Smith and John (Lorisa) Smith, 16 grandchildren and spouses, 52 great-grandchildren, and 35 great-great-grandchildren.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Eugene and Craig Rousseau, daughter; Iva Marie, son; Larry Neil, four grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care for the love and care they have given mom/grandma, the last couple of years, and the extra mile taken during these last few months. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the team of Encompass Hospice for your compassion and care for Nadine and all of us. Last but not least, thank you to Marc and Carol Quilcy for EVERYTHING you have done for mom since she moved into Heritage. We can never start to repay you for your kindness.

A memorial service will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on June 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will start at 1:00 p.m. Following the internment at Sunset Memorial Park, a gathering will be held at the home of Rod Smith.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Viewing
1:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Jun
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
I love you grandma i miss you so very much.
Grandma I love you very much I'm going to miss you it's going to be tiff without you I'm so lonely with out you you were my best friend as well as my grandma I love you
Zina ogden
June 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Cheryl Ann Zarr
Family
June 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
June 9, 2021
You were an amazing grandma. I am going to miss the stories you told me on our visits and phone calls. Love you forever and always
Angie Alvey
Family
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results