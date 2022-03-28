Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Kay Barron
Nancy Kay Barron TWIN FALLS - Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:00 AM at Rock Creek Park - Heider Pavilion located at 1154 Ave W., Twin Falls Idaho. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.