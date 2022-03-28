Nancy Kay Barron TWIN FALLS - Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:00 AM at Rock Creek Park - Heider Pavilion located at 1154 Ave W., Twin Falls Idaho. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.

Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 28, 2022.