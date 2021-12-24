Nancy Maniskas

March 10, 1945 - December 21, 2021

On December 21, 2021, with the television on and a cold Pepsi by her side, Nancy slipped peacefully away in her sleep. She was in the comforts of her own home relaxing in her recliner, undoubtedly her favorite place to be. She was 76 years old. Nancy was born on March 10, 1945, in North Carolina to James and Martha Gibson. She was one of the five children that brought joy to their lives.

Nancy enjoyed caring for others and chose a career in the medical field as a CNA for the 11 plus years before her retirement. In her spare time, she loved to read, watch television, and go fishing. She also took pride in her yard and enjoyed planting, watering, and watching the beautiful flowers grow in her backyard. None of these things were done without an ice-cold Pepsi in her hand!

Nancy married Mike Potter and they had two children (Michael and Kim). They later divorced. She met Perry Maniskas and they were later married. This union took the family to Ohio. They returned to Idaho and made Twin Falls their forever home. Perry passed away in 1987.

Nancy leaves behind her most prized positions, family, and friends! Grieving her loss are her son Michael (Paula) Potter of Jerome and their children Afton (Aaron) Martin of Jerome, Justine Potter (Skylor Kuntz) of Twin Falls and Tayler (Christopher) Farley of Twin Falls. She also leaves behind her daughter Kim (Phil) Lutz and Kim's son Ryan (Tennille) Springer all of which reside in Twin Falls. Along with family, Nancy will be dearly missed by her lifelong friend Terry Zulkey, and their chihuahua, Joey, who kept Nancy on her toes. She also has five great-grandchildren mourning her loss: Brennen Titgen, Bethany Titgen, Gavin Grimes, Hudson Martin, and Ace Kuntz. She will be missed by many, all who knew her will miss her kind smile and warm hugs!

Nancy was reunited in heaven with her loving parents, her beloved husband Perry, her eldest sister Sue, and her brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Reid.

Nancy had expressed her wishes that no service would be held when she was to pass from this earth. The family will be honoring that with a private celebration of life to be held in the Spring.