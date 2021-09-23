Menu
Nathan Douglas Lynch
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Nathan Douglas Lynch

March 23, 1981 - September 19, 2021

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Nathan Douglas Lynch passed away in Twin Falls at the age of 40. Born in Burley on March 23, 1981, Nathan was the youngest child and only son born to Darlene "Cricket" and Gary Lynch. Growing up, Nathan was a very busy towheaded boy with a mischievous – yet contagious – smile, who could never sit still for long. Some of his favorite activities included playing sports, roller-blading all over town, and going on fishing trips with his dad. Nathan was especially talented at golf and even went to the state championship with his high school team. After graduating from Burley High School in 2000, Nathan moved to Phoenix to work at Ancala Golf Course. While in Arizona, he met Tina Quintero and they welcomed a son, Ryder, into their lives in 2013. While he had many personal struggles, Nathan also experienced great joy and happiness in his life and he will be greatly missed.

Nathan is preceded in death by his fiancé, Tina Quintero, his mother, Darlene, and grandparents, Jim and Naomi Lynch.

He is survived by his son, Ryder, father, Gary, stepmom, Pam, sisters Jennifer (Steve) Latta, Lindsay (Nathan) Anderson, LeeAnn Orozco, and Mary Christ, and brother Jake Wiggins, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 26th at Grace Church in Rupert (100 N. Meridian). The services will also be broadcast live at www.graceid.org In lieu of flowers, donations toward Ryder Lynch's college fund would be greatly appreciated, Send to DL Evans bank in care of Jennifer Latta.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Grace Church
100 N. Meridian, Rupert, ID
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Gary, so sorry to hear of Nate's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP NAT.
John, Mary Benavidez
Other
September 29, 2021
Gary, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. We are not supposed to lose our children. I have memories of Nathan & Shane skating together. Please know your family is in my prayers. Sending love.
Patricia Howarth
September 26, 2021
Our hearts are broken for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Brandon and Lisa Whitesides Family
September 26, 2021
We enjoyed Nate while he worked at the Chadwick. He was so personable and everyone loved him. He knew everyone and was such a kind person. We are sorry for your loss.
Xana Brice
September 25, 2021
Hi Gary, I'm so sorry to hear of your son's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. Warm regards from an old friend.
Don Black
Family
September 25, 2021
Simply Hope Family Outreach
September 25, 2021
All our love to your family at this difficult time. May the wonderful memories you have with Nathan help you through. God bless!
Scott and Chris Horsley
September 24, 2021
My condolences to the family god bless
Leo Olivas
September 24, 2021
Patrick and JaNae
September 23, 2021
Gary I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son, we are not supposed to lose our children. Try to find comfort in the good memories! Sending hugs and prayers of comfort!
Penny Shockey
September 23, 2021
Gary, my heart aches for you my friend and I am so sorry for your pain. I remember Nathan as a very young child. He was always full of energy and had much to offer in life. He was a friend to many throughout his time here and he was loved by all. I know he had a very warm welcome from his mom (Cricket) when he walked through heavens gate. My sincere sympathy to Jennifer, life hasn't been an easy ride and I am sorry for your pain sweetheart. Please know so many people who love you all are lifting you up in prayer. God bless everyone who loved Nathan. God bless sweet Ryder. May Nathans memory be a blessing to all who loved him.
Cindy Curtis Thompson
Friend
September 23, 2021
Nathan was at my home many times as he was growing up...a close friend of my son Troy. He was always a joy to see with his infectious smile and friendly way. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing and want to send condolences to his Dad and Pam.
Jeri Holland Bullock
Friend
September 23, 2021
Gary, so sorry to hear of Nates passing. I had a chance to get to know Nate at work at Budget Sales in Burley and at Twin Falls VW-he was always well mannered and pleasant man, nice looking too! We are very sorry for your loss.
Roger & Janet Howarth
September 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to my classmate family and friends especially his son Ryder. No words can describe how truly sorry I am. May our heavenly father wrap his loving arms around you all and give you the strength you all need at this difficult time. Nathan, I will always remember the laughter you brought me in class and our advance PE class where I learned to golf with you guys.
Ruby Rodriguez (Ramos)
Friend
September 23, 2021
