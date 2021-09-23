Nathan Douglas Lynch

March 23, 1981 - September 19, 2021

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Nathan Douglas Lynch passed away in Twin Falls at the age of 40. Born in Burley on March 23, 1981, Nathan was the youngest child and only son born to Darlene "Cricket" and Gary Lynch. Growing up, Nathan was a very busy towheaded boy with a mischievous – yet contagious – smile, who could never sit still for long. Some of his favorite activities included playing sports, roller-blading all over town, and going on fishing trips with his dad. Nathan was especially talented at golf and even went to the state championship with his high school team. After graduating from Burley High School in 2000, Nathan moved to Phoenix to work at Ancala Golf Course. While in Arizona, he met Tina Quintero and they welcomed a son, Ryder, into their lives in 2013. While he had many personal struggles, Nathan also experienced great joy and happiness in his life and he will be greatly missed.

Nathan is preceded in death by his fiancé, Tina Quintero, his mother, Darlene, and grandparents, Jim and Naomi Lynch.

He is survived by his son, Ryder, father, Gary, stepmom, Pam, sisters Jennifer (Steve) Latta, Lindsay (Nathan) Anderson, LeeAnn Orozco, and Mary Christ, and brother Jake Wiggins, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 26th at Grace Church in Rupert (100 N. Meridian). The services will also be broadcast live at www.graceid.org In lieu of flowers, donations toward Ryder Lynch's college fund would be greatly appreciated, Send to DL Evans bank in care of Jennifer Latta.