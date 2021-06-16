Neal Kersey

November 13, 1935 - June 12, 2021

Neal Kersey of Kimberly passed away on June 12, 2021. He was born in Nebraska and moved to California where he met and married Carole Marshall. He later moved to the Magic Valley. He spent his life driving a truck and enjoyed golf, dancing, and especially square dancing.

He is survived by his three sons Dean (Jackie), Brian (Marie), Doug (Susan), also his two grandchildren Ashley (Chance Hartley) and Jennifer (David Lent), three great-grandchildren Dara, Austin, and Andrew, and his wife Carole. There will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.