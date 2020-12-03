Nelda Mae Spevak

1935 ~ 2020

Nelda Mae Dockstader was born March 18, 1935 to Newell and Nelda Martha (Cole) Dockstader in Rupert, Idaho. She was blessed with brothers Ronald, Devon, Duane and Wesley and sisters Nona, Jolene, and Roxanne. She grew up working on the farm, rarely in the house while living in the Emerson area. She said, "Wherever the boys were, that's where I would be. I could run faster than them all!"

After graduating from Minidoka County High School in 1953, she enjoyed a year at Brigham Young University. While home from break, she attended a local dance where the love of her life literally swept her off her feet. She married Frank John Spevak on June 12, 1955 and was later sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS temple June 12, 1978.They were blessed with two beautiful "princesses" Kathryn Jo and Kay Marie. Kay's husband, Greer, would complete their family as the son they never had.

She loved her family, and she loved her work as a secretary. She ultimately retired from the Minidoka county irrigation district and she always looked upon her time there with fondness. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in the church especially in the primary. She was always up for an adventure and loved being outside.

She loved going for walks, especially if those walks included shopping. She never left her house without her signature stilettos and always could make those around her feel special and loved. She was the life of the party and would brighten any room.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Frank, daughter Kathryn, grandson Jeremiah Holston, her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Kay (Greer) Copeland and her grandchildren; Kalissa (Calvin) Cotten, Kari (Sam) Peterson, Kyle (Melissa) Copeland, Kristopher (Morgan) Copeland, and Michael Joshua Hart. She was adored by her 14 great grandchildren: Kayleigh, Adam, Braylee, Miles, Amari, William, Jackson, Averi, Reese, Rylee, Rowan, Dylan, Ryder and Finley.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 3rd Ward building with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. Services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.