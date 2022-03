Norma Anderson

RUPERT - Norma Anderson, 72, of Rupert passed away Sunday February 21, 2021 at Mini Cassia Care Center, A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert followed by urn burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.