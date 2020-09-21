Norma Cloe Sanders Van Leeuwen

August 28, 1921 ~ September 1, 2020

Norma Cloe Sanders Van Leeuwen, 99 of Twin Falls, passed away on September 1, 2020 surrounded by family.

Mom was born in the back of a general store, Sanders Mercantile in Malta, Idaho, to Orson Sondra Sanders and Cloe Winchester Sanders. Little did we know that from those humble beginnings, she would travel the world accumulating stories about various cultures and sharing the gospel with them. She had many stories to share with us. Her biggest story is of her love for her family and for her Heavenly Father. She loved us all unconditionally! She was an exemplary woman.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Lorenzo Van Leeuwen Jr., who has been patiently waiting for her for more than 24 years. She was also preceded by her son Joseph Sanders Van Leeuwen.

Mom is survived by three daughters, Vicky Meyers, Valerie Van Leeuwen (Twin Falls, Idaho) and Leesa Mueller (Twin Falls, Idaho). She leaves behind, 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, numerous extended family members and friends.

Mom would like us to remember that she loves us eternally.

Her viewing is to take place September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Harrison Stake House. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Internment, September 29, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery, Murray, Utah.

A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/bG9rsOhHoWw or by the Webcast link in the photo section of her obituary page.