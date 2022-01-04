Norma Jean Dietz

March 26, 1930 - December 31, 2021

Norma Jean Dietz, age 91, a longtime resident of Rupert, peacefully passed from this world on the evening of Thursday, December 31, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was the firstborn child of Alva Everett and Viola Gertrude Hayden Temple on March 26, 1930, in Chetopa, Kansas. As a young child, her family packed up and made their way to Idaho, because of the Dust Bowl, settling in Burley. Her father drilled wells and was gone a lot so Norma helped her mother care for her large family. She was born the eldest of seven children followed by Virgil Temple, Doris Temple (Gibson), Alvin Temple, Paul Temple, Melvin Temple, and Gary Temple. Norma had a big heart and her kindness and concern for others are what she will always be remembered for and she was loved by all. Norma was very close to her only sister, Doris, and they remained close throughout their lives. She graduated from Burley High School in 1949.

Chris Dietz met Norma Temple at the roller skating rink starting their 64 years together as they were married on August 28, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church. She joined the Lutheran Church after their marriage and her faith became a very important and personal part of her life. The following year, after Norma and Chris were married, their daughter, Laura, arrived. Their first son, Darrell, followed two years later and their family was completed by Ron arriving five years later. They spent their early marriage with Chris working on a farm and later as a manager for Amcor. They lived in Rupert their entire married lives. Norma worked at Safeway Grocery Store prior to starting her lifelong career with Minidoka County School District where she worked in Migrant Education, as an attendance secretary at Minico, and as a librarian of several elementary schools retiring at Big Valley Elementary. She was honored by the District as the classified employee of the year for her excellence in service to others. She loved helping kids pick out books and reading to them.

As a devoted daughter, she always cared for her parents and Chris' mother, Dorthea. A devoted sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, everyone entering her home was made to feel welcome with a meal and, usually, a few items being given to them whether they wanted them or not. For many years you could find Norma following whatever activity her children participated in, whether it was basketball, baseball, or cheerleading. She was also there to support whatever activity her grandchildren participated in. During their retirement years, Chris and Norma enjoyed traveling in their motor home with Howard and Doris Gibson or Max and Ruth Fife, snowbirding in Arizona.

She enjoyed spending time with her family traveling, camping, fishing, and, most of all, being part of their lives through her presence. Her favorite pastime was sewing and she was always ready to tackle any project. Norma loved to go to Jackpot and Fort Hall and she always tried to convince us she was a winner playing the slots. She was an avid reader, but as her eyes worsened she loved to spend time listening to books on tape. She was fiercely independent and took pride in maintaining her yard and home. She will be remembered for being part of everyone's life. She will be missed but never forgotten, and she will be remembered in our thoughts and actions throughout our lives.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Laura (Robert) Workman of Ft. Mohave, Arizona; two sons, Darrell (Laura) Dietz of Idaho Falls, and Ron (Denise) Dietz of Kimberly. Many highlights of her life were lived through her grandchildren: Laura's children, Patrick (Allison) Workman and their children, Suzanne and Megan of Brooklyn, New York, and Matthew Workman and daughter, Coralyn of Boise; Darrell's children, Cory Dietz (Lisa Barkow) and children, Teegan and Taylor of Idaho Falls, Crystal (Trevor) Butterworth and children, Jude and Lennon of Idaho Falls, Austin Dietz of Idaho Falls, Jake Buck and children, Mason and Rocco of Boise, and Sheri (Jason) Littleford and children, Triton and Quinn of Idaho Falls; Ron's children, Jason Dietz (Jeff Spaulding) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tyson (Pamela) Dietz and children, Houston and Ryker of Boise, and Zane (Kelsey) Dietz and children, Avery, Izzi and Stiles of Kimberly. She was also very close to her niece, Kathy, and her husband, Carl Painter, as they were so helpful during these later years.

She felt so fortunate to be surrounded by her immediate family her entire life, all living in the Mini-Cassia area within miles of each other: Virgil (Gloria) Temple, Doris (Howard) Gibson, Alvin (Marlene) Temple, Paul (Colleen) Temple, Melvin (Mary and later Linda) Temple, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris; her parents; two brothers, Virgil and Gary Temple; brother-in-law, Howard Gibson; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Temple, Mary Temple, and Linda Temple.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." With tearful eyes, we watched and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best.

We who are left on earth will always have a special angel guiding us from heaven. Yes, Jesus does love you!

There will be a private family celebration of life. Norma will be buried next to her beloved husband, Chris, at Paul Cemetery.

We ask that if you would like to make a donation in Norma's honor, that it be made to Rupert Senior Citizen Meals on Wheels, 702 11th Street, Rupert, ID 83350.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.