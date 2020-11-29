Menu
Norman Lee Jones
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Norman Lee Jones

October 30, 1945 ~ November 23, 2020

Norman Lee Jones peacefully left his earthly body on the evening of November 23, 2020. A faithful man, he was active in his church, which was a big part of his life and gave him so much comfort. He was a good and humble man and a wonderful father. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the insidious virus penetrating the world. We will all miss him terribly.

Norman was an Army man, but his military career was cut short after being injured in battle in 1969. After his discharge, his next career was with the United States Postal Service. He retired after 30 years. He was not one to sit around though so he started a new job with the Jerome School District for a few years before retiring for good in 2012.

Norman is survived by his five children: Robyn Sapp of San Diego CA; Marty Jones of Jerome ID; Teresa Jones of Great Falls MT; Brian Jones of Henderson, NV; and Michael Jones of St. Anthony ID; one sister, Patsy Dunn of Boise, ID; 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norman's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
