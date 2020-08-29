Dennis Patrick Summers

May 22, 1949 -August 25,2020

Dennis Patrick Summers was born to Whitey and Katherine Summers in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 22, 1949. He lived in Declo with his Aunt Flora, Uncle Glen, and sister, Janet, until he was seven.

Dennis had a green thumb and loved antiques, camping, and especially dancing and teaching it to others. He never missed the 4th of July fireworks, and enjoyed poker with his friends and family.

Dennis married Debi and he then became a father to three children, Sara, Josh, and Michael.

Dennis was a lifetime entrepreneur, where he built and ran a welding/car-painting business. Later in life, his passion for rare collectibles led him to start an E-Bay business. He was thrilled with the hunt that took him across the United States.

In June of 2013, Dennis married Kathy, and they began their journey together, sharing many stories of mutual friends from the past.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Kathy, his three children; sister, Jackie; brother, Scott; beloved aunt, Shirlee Pollard; cousin, Pam Anderson, and four grandchildren, Emery, Holiday, Francis, and Simon

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, aunt, and sister Janet.

Special thanks to Auburn Crest, Anita, Rosa, Donnie, and Anastasia.

A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at Shoshone Falls Park "Red Picnic Table" area on September 13th, 2020, from 4:30-7 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.