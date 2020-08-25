Faron Orville Heap

February 14, 1934 ~ August 21, 2020

Faron Orville Heap of Burley, Idaho was born on February 14th, 1934 to Etta and Orville in Idaho Falls and died on August 21st , 2020 in Burley.

He lived much of his youth in Parowan, Utah and his adult life in Salt Lake City and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and is survived by three daughters, Pamela and Deone of Salt Lake City and Bonnie of Burley. Faron had a green thumb. His flower and vegetable gardens were always amazing. He loved to cook on the grill and tell stories from his many years on the road driving trucks.

There will be a graveside service in Salt Lake City at a date and time to be announced at a later date.