Lauren "LC" Craig

November 29, 1931 ~ August 20, 2020

Lauren "LC" Craig was born-in Red Oak, Iowa to Delbert and Eleanor Craig on November 29, 1931. He had an older sister, and younger brother. The family moved to Idaho when LC was about eleven years old. LC was a mischievous child that he never outgrew. He was blinded in his right eye as a child in a scuff with his sister. It ended when she flipped a bobby pin in a rubber band right into his eye. He used this to his advantage and always had a twinkle in his eye.

In 1950 LC, married Barbara Crumbliss and to this union were born four children, Lauren Jr, Tanya, Shawna and Kevin. They divorced and he married Judith Robertson in 1963. They had one child Tripp Craig, born in 1964. Lauren was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their marriage was sealed in the Boise Temple. Judy passed away in 2009. Then LC married an old friend Sharon "Sam" Feltman in 2010 who brought two more children into the fold, Julie Durbin (Tony) and Shawn Feltman (Hannah).

LC had many careers during his life. He played guitar in a band called the Twilight Troubadours; He managed the Golden R located in the old Rogerson Hotel, and also the bar at Cactus Pete's Casino in Jackpot, Nevada. He worked many years for Western Music and owned his own security company. He also was with the Twin Falls Police Department as a dispatcher for many years until his retirement.

Lauren was a long-time member of the Twin Falls Masonic Lodge No. 45 AF&AM and organized the annual Chili Feed and Auction for many years. He was a distinguished member of the Masonic Lodge and held many positions. The Twin Falls Police Benefit Association was very dear to his heart and LC put together multiple benefit concerts to raise money for Police Officers and their families in times of need. He was able to bring well-known talent to the Magic Valley; names such as Three Dog Night, BJ Thomas and many others. He was a leader in the community; active in the Republican Party and was a supporter of the Twin Falls High School Booster Club. Especially when his son, Tripp was playing football for TFHS. He organized buses for road trips and every parent had an old "Clicks for Clicks" noisemaker that he just knew helped the Bruins win.

While working for the Twin Falls Police Department, LC was honored for a call that he had taken. These are the words that he was honored with: On October 10, 1994, Lauren was speaking to a mother where the child was choking. LC's professionalism was paramount in handling the 911 call. Craig's manner and professionalism is a credit to him and our department.

If you knew LC then you knew how much he loved to make his homemade chili. Well known for providing the best Chili to the big chili feed for the Masonic Temple once a year, His cornbread was also known as one of the best. The family will for sure miss his chili and cornbread.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife Judy, his sister, Loretta and his son Tripp.

Surviving LC are his children, Lauren Jr Craig (Cherri) Tanya Knutsen (Eldon), Shawna Wasko and Kevin Craig; his wife Sharon and his brother Larry Craig (Julie) and also his grandchildren, Brandie Wasko-Buxton, Derek Craig, Travis Craig, Dixie Tengs, Tami Craig, Adam Craig and Tommy Craig; Also surviving are his many wonderful great grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints 5th Ward at 457 Maurice Street N. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Visitation for LC will be held Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 – 10:45 A.M. at the Church prior to the service.

Interment will follow services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. There will be a luncheon following services at the church and all are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in LC's name be made to one of the following: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bishop's Storehouse 1475 Mountain View Drive, Twin Falls, ID or Shriner's Hospital for Children 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. The family would like to thank Idaho Home Health and Hospice , Heidi, Jessica, Terri, Lori and Grace for their exceptional love and care. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on L.C's Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.