Obituary: Sylvia Leitch

Sylvia Leitch

December 19, 1957 - August 26, 2020

Sylvia Leitch, 62, went home with her Lord and Savior on August 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Laredo, Texas to Nena and Luis Martinez on December 19, 1957. Sylvia and her family moved to Idaho in 1962. She married Jim Leitch on March 17, 1990. They settled in Twin Falls with their three daughters before moving to Buhl in 2004.

Sylvia enjoyed thrift store shopping, gardening, her grandchildren and being the life of the party. She will be deeply missed.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, Luis Martinez.

Sylvia is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jim Leitch; daughters, Elida (Ruben) Trujillo, Monica Garcia-Leitch, Jessica (Luke) Hawkins, mother Nena Martinez, siblings; Luis Flores of Minnesota, Joe Martinez, Ramiro Martinez, Mike Martinez, Angie (Shawn) Roland, and Pablo (Stacey) Hernandez, who was like a brother. All of Twin Falls. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren. Goodnight wife.

Per her request, there will be no funeral services.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
