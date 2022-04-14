Oren Covert

TWIN FALLS - Oren Covert, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home on April 2, 2022. Graveside Memorial services with Military Rites will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho. The time has changed due to unforeseen circumstances and so please note that 3 p.m. is the scheduled time for services to begin. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Oren's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.