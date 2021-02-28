Pasty Jean Nation

July 27, 1942 – February 23, 2021

Our mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed on to heaven on February 23, 2021.

Pasty Jean Nation was born on July 27, 1942 to Curley and Betty Brannan in Beebe Arkansas.

Mom was a homemaker raising children. Mom was a hard worker working at a motel and Honkers in Jerome, Idaho. Mom accomplished her goal and received her High School Equivalency later in life at the College of Southern Idaho.

Mom loved going camping, going to garage sales. She enjoyed playing bingo, pinochle, and solitaire. Mom really enjoyed playing scrabble and cribbage with her grandchildren. Most all mom like sitting outside chatting with her friends in Filer, Idaho. Mom loved to go to Bible Study with Gerri and Evelyn while living in Filer, Idaho. Most of all she loved spending time with her brothers and sister. Mom especially loved when she spent time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Mom is survived by her four children, Robert (Christina) Stewart of Emmett, Idaho, Sherry St. Amand of Spokane, Washington, Michael (Andrea) Stewart of Buhl, Idaho, and Melanie (Gene) Conyers of Boise, Idaho. Nine grandchildren, Charlotte, Antoinette (Toni), JD, Josh, Angelia, Patricia, James, Paul, and Delanie. 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Brothers Jerry (Karla) Brannan, Willie (Jan) Brannan and a sister Linda Brannan. Many nieces and nephews.

Mom is preceded in death by her parents Curley Brannan, Betty and Lawrence Corbin, and her brother OJ (Joy) Brannan.

Mom, sister, grandma, great grandma, great-great grandma we will miss you and love you forever.

Love you always and forever and a day momason.