KIMBERLY - Patricia Ann Homan, 83 of Kimberly, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room, The family asks that face masks be worn. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.